JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Jefferson County students, and community leaders came together to bring awareness to Child Abuse with Pinwheels all around the courthouse.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and A Caring Place, Child Advocacy Center along with 4th and 2nd grade students from Buckeye Local Middle School and McKinley Stem Academy helped place the blue pinwheels all around the courthouse.

It’s going to take all of us. Every adult has responsible for protecting the children of Jefferson County. Every adult has to be vigilant, be watchful and to speak up if they see something suspicious in the child’s life. Because if not you, who? Someone has to protect these kids and it’s on all of us.” Amy Lingerfelt – Director/Advocate ACP

Judge Miller also showed the kids around the courtroom and everyone went home with a special treat at the end.