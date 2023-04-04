JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio & BROOKE COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)

The placing of the Pinwheels was once again back at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Students from Pugliese West and John Gregg Elementary placed more than 400 pinwheels in the ground surrounding the courthouse.

It was a collaboration with A Caring Place Child Advocacy Center, local law enforcement and community leaders to bring awareness to Child Abuse, as April is Child Abuse Prevention month.

ACP advocates put the blue pinwheels together and shares what they represent.

“The Pinwheel represents the childhood that we want every child to have in Jefferson County and all over the world kids should be able to have a joyful, carefree, innocent childhood, not knowing anything about harm or abuse and that’s what we want.” AMY LINGERFELT – DIRECTOR/ADVOCATE ACP

The kids also got to hang out in Judge Michelle Millers courtroom and ask questions.

Jefferson County Commission, the City of Steubenville and the Village of Wintersville declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

And over in Brooke County pinwheels were also placed outside the Prosecutors office with help from The Comfort House Child Advocacy Center and A Child’s Place, CASA.

It was all in an effort to bring community leaders together in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.