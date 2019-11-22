Pittsburgh organ donation facility wins national award

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – A Pittsburgh organ procurement organization is getting a national honor.

According to a C.O.R.E. press release, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, which facilitates organ donations in all of Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, won the Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award, earlier this month.

This is the highest national award for performance excellence that a U.S. organization can get. It offers recognition for noticeable improvements to the business.

“We don’t stop. We’re going to go and try and compare ourselves to the best in the world. We’re just going to try and strive to save and heal more lives,” said Mike Gerusky, Director, Innovation and Process Improvement.

C.O.R.E is one of only five Pennsylvania and two West Virginia organizations to ever win this award.

The 2019 Baldrige Awards will be presented on March 24, 2020 at a conference in National Harbor, MD.