COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A plane destined for Louisville by way of Baltimore made an emergency landing in Columbus Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson with John Glenn International Airport, the plane was experiencing pressurization issues, diverting the plane to Columbus, where it landed safely.

The Southwest flight departed Baltimore/Washington International Airport and was headed to Louisville International Airport.

Southwest Airlines said there were no injuries and that passengers were taken to a different plane to continue their trip.

Southwest’s full statement reads: