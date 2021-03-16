Planning a trip this year? Experts say travel will look very different

(WTRF) – With COVID restrictions being lessened or lifted in many states, travel is slowly starting to increase.

If you’re planning a vacation sometime soon, it will look a lot different.

Travel experts at AAA East Central say they’re seeing an increase in driving destinations like beaches or National Parks. Trips are also being done in smaller groups.

More people are also feeling comfortable enough to fly again.

A lot of the airlines have changed their ventilation system and they’re cleaning much more regularly with different products, but it is a little different. If you haven’t traveled in the last year or two, especially in the last year, it’s gonna look a little different no matter how you’re traveling. Marita Williams, Manager of Travel Promotions & Product Development, AAA East Central

No matter where you go, they advise to make sure you’re familiar with the guidelines you’ll need to follow when you get there.

When booking, experts suggest knowing the insurance policies in case the trip has to change.

What are the penalties? What’s covered for cancellation and what’s not? Because that has changed over time and especially with the pandemic, what can you cancel with a full refund or do I cancel and they just put my money toward another trip? Marita Williams, Manager of Travel Promotions & Product Development, AAA East Central

Williams added with all the uncertainty now may be the time to use a travel agent of some sort. There is such a high demand with reduced capacity at some locations, so the professionals can help book your trip and make sure you know how to stay safe when you’re at your destination.

The future of cruises is still uncertain, with many lines still closed. Williams explained cruise lines are in the process of putting new safety and testing protocols in place, which will then have to be approved.

People think there’s going to be all these great deals out there right now for cruising and that’s just not the fact because they’re going to be at high demand with reduced capacity when they do open up. Marita Williams, Manager of Travel Promotions & Product Development, AAA East Central

The COVID-19 vaccine is also something to consider when booking travel. The CDC recommends waiting two weeks after your second dose before taking a trip.