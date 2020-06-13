Planning summer fun outside? Officials say stay away from fire hydrants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Temperatures are on the rise, and with that comes a rise in incidents of fire hydrant misuse.

A spokesperson from West Virginia American Water said it can cause serious problems for you and your neighbors if you mess with them.

Not to mention, it’s illegal

Fire hydrants play a really integral part in water systems. It is very common for water main breaks to occur when folks are illegally or improperly opening and closing fire hydrants. Megan Hannah, West Virginia American Water

Hannah recommends that if you still want to have summer fun outside, stick to sprinklers or a hose to stay cool instead of trying to mess with the hydrants.

Some of the issues that arise from doing this include low water pressure, discoloration, and even outages for residents that live along that water main.