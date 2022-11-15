For what may be the first time in the history of mankind, you can now play as Jesus Christ in a video game.

I Am Jesus Christ is considered the world’s first Jesus simulator.

As Jesus, you will be able to make miracles, turn water into wine at a wedding, and teleport inside a child blood stream to heal a sick kid.

The game is expected to be released on Steam in 2023. The description on steam says ‘Walk in the footsteps of Jesus in this incredible first-person retelling of the story of Christ from birth to resurrection. Perform amazing miracles, interact with a cast of biblical figures and travel around the Holy Land from Jerusalem to the Galilee. Become the Messiah in ‘I Am Jesus Christ.’

You can view the gameplay trailer, here