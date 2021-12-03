Plumber finds cash, checks stashed in Joel Osteen’s church wall

A plumber working on Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas found almost 500 envelopes full of cash and checks stashed in a wall.

According to Newsweek, the plumber broke the news on a local morning radio show.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the plumber told KILT-FM radio. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh, wow!'” “I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I turned it all in,” the plumber continued.

The Houston Police Department revealed that the envelopes could be related to a 7-year-old case involving the disappearance of $600,000

According to KPRC, there was a $25,000 reward for information that lead to a suspect’s arrest. Crime Stoppers of Houston told KPRC that the statute of limitations has expired and the plumber will not receive any reward money.