BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect is now in custody after a police chase involving multiple police departments Thursday afternoon, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WTRF.

Police say the chase started in West Virginia, adding that the suspect eventually got on the Moundsville Bridge, crossing state lines into Ohio, where police were able to make an arrest just after 3 p.m.

A Google Maps image shows the Moundsville Bridge. Police say they chased the suspect on the bridge into Ohio.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm more details about what started the chase until further investigation.