Police arrest wanted fugitive, accused of jumping out of an ambulance in Columbiana Co.

ELKTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man who deputies say jumped out of an ambulance while being transferred to the hospital from the Columbiana County Jail.

Shenango Township police arrested William Swagger in West Middlesex Wednesday night.

He was wanted after deputies say he assaulted an EMT and jumped out of an ambulance, disappearing in a wooded area near the Route 11 ramp in Elkton.

Swagger was being held in the Columbiana County Jail after being arrested on traffic charges, including an OVI.

Tuesday, he was caught on surveillance video, flipping himself over a second-floor railing in his jail pod. He hurt his leg when he landed below.

Deputies then released him from their custody, since he had already made bond on his traffic charges, and sent him to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment.

Swagger now faces assault and obstruction charges.

He appeared in a Mercer County court Thursday, where bond was set at $25,000. He was committed to the Mercer County Jail.