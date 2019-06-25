Police: Baby shot after woman rejects man

A 10-month-old baby is recovering after being shot in California.

Police say the shooting happened after the child’s mother rejected a man’s advances.

A banner is still up at the home where a family birthday party turned into a crime scene.

Fresno police say that Marcos Echartea sought refuge inside the home, after shooting out a car window and hitting baby Fayth Percy in the head.

Fayth’s parents- Deziree Menagh and Bennie Percy have been by the child’s side, tearfully hoping and praying for a miraculous recovery.

Chief Jerry Dyer says a gun was found and is now undergoing ballistic testing to determine if it was the one used in the shooting.

Investigators spent more than 12 hours with the area roped off, questioning witnesses.

Investigators say the suspect made unwanted advances toward the baby’s mother, Deziree, and never looked back after pulling the trigger.

Right now- it’s unclear if Echartea was under the influence of drugs or alcohol- but officers say alcohol was being consumed at the party.

Investigators say Deziree was leaving the party Sunday morning to get away from the suspect when he tracked her down and fired.

The man who was driving the car was not hurt. The baby was the only one struck.

The man is expected to face a judge later this week.

He’s also being held in connection with another shooting from last month.