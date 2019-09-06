Breaking News
10TV meteorologist Mike Davis charged with pandering child pornography

Police believe break-in could be part of a larger operation

News

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – We have new information on a break-in on Tuesday night at Xtreme.

According to our news partners at The Herald Star, Wells Township Police believe the break-in and the theft of five dirt bikes might be just a piece of a larger ring operating across the Eastern Untied States.

The motorcycles were valued around $4,000 to $6,000 a piece.

Police said there have been multiple reports of a box truck being used to transport stolen motorcycles, and could be the same thieves.

Officials are investigating similar crimes, looking for connections.

Stay with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast"
More Weather News

Wheeling 250 Parade

Job and Career Fair

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter