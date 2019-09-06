Police believe break-in could be part of a larger operation

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – We have new information on a break-in on Tuesday night at Xtreme.

According to our news partners at The Herald Star, Wells Township Police believe the break-in and the theft of five dirt bikes might be just a piece of a larger ring operating across the Eastern Untied States.

The motorcycles were valued around $4,000 to $6,000 a piece.

Police said there have been multiple reports of a box truck being used to transport stolen motorcycles, and could be the same thieves.

Officials are investigating similar crimes, looking for connections.

Stay with 7News for updates.