Police bodycam video shows Okla. woman refusing to sign ticket, kicking officer

CASHION, Okla. (KOCO/CNN) – An Oklahoma woman was charged after a police officer’s bodycam video showed her getting aggressive when he issued her a ticket.

Video shows the woman, identified as 65-year-old Debra Hamil, refusing to sign the $80 ticket for a broken tail light.

The incident happened on July 16, the Kansas City Star reports.

“You don’t want to sign it?” the officer asks Hamil.

“No, because I don’t think that I deserve to pay $80,” she says.

The officer tells Hamil to get out of her truck, but she refuses.

“You be fair with me and I’ll be fair with you,” she tells the officer.

The officer again tells her to step out of the vehicle, telling her she’s under arrest, but she again refuses, cursing at the officer.

The officer continues telling her to step out. She says, “Shut up and give me that and I’ll sign it.”

The video then shows Hamil driving away. The officer gets in his vehicle and pursues her on a short chase.

Hamil pulls over, and the officer gets out of his vehicle and approaches Hamil, his gun drawn, yelling for her to, “Get out of the car.”

The officer pulls Hamil out of her truck and tries to arrest her. The video shows her kicking the officer.

The officer shoots her with his stun gun when she refuses to put her hands behind her back, and he finally arrests her.

“Do you realize you just got yourself in a whole lot more trouble?” the officer asks her.

While sitting in the back of the officer’s car, Hamil tells him, “Yeah, I tried to kick you because I’m a country girl.”

Officials said Hamil refused medical attention, but they brought her to the ER for an assessment.

The county district attorney is charging her with felony assault on a police officer and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.