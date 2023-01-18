Police tried to make a daring rescue of a person but found out when making the attempt that the person did not exists.

According to Sky News, London police say they got a call of a person in distress at an art gallery.

The news outlet says the police broke the hinges off the door to try to make a rescue.

The person police found was a mannequin a police spokesperson told Sky News.

The art piece features a woman wearing a yellow hoodie , in a chair, with their head slumped on a table.

The art exhibit is called ‘Kristina’. You can view it here