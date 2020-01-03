EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WPRI) — The new decade is upon us, and police are warning everyone not to abbreviate the year 2020 when signing legal documents.
The East Millinocket Police Department in Maine posted to its Facebook page warning that documents signed with just “20” can be easily modified.
Police said fraudsters could change the year from 2020 to 2017, 2018 or another date from the 2000s.
While the advice is not unique to this year, police said it can “potentially save you some trouble down the road.”
- Police: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents
- Pentagon to deploy roughly 3,500 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran
- Bieber releases new song “Yummy”
- More than a game; why mental health is an issue for athletes and how you can help
- Deadly Australian wildfires have burned area larger than Belgium and Haiti combined