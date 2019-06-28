Police: Father kills son over Father’s Day Cake

A Milwaukee man appeared in court Thursday…

Accused of killing his five-year-old son with a punch.

29-year-old Travis Stackhouse was reportedly angry that the child had eaten his piece of cake.

This Milwaukee father – Travis Stackhouse – in court for the first time today facing a homicide charge.

The 29-year-old is accused of fatally punching his son – upset his son had eaten his Father’s Day cake — tears running down his face in court Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, Stackhouse’s 5-year-old boy had bruising to both eyes, a cut on his lip and sternum — an autopsy revealing he suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

The boy’s caretakers reported he fell down the stairs, but police didn’t believe the injuries were consistent with that.

Stackhouse admitted to punching his son in the stomach and hitting him in the face because he ate his Father’s Day cake — he only had one piece and was upset others were eating it.

Stackhouse is the father of four other children — his cash bail was set at 100,000 thousand dollars.