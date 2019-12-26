Police find no activity after shots fired incident in Mingo Junction

Mingo Junction, OH (WTRF)- According to Jefferson County 911 police were called to George Street in Mingo Junction after getting reports of shots fired.
Police arrived at the scene and found no activity.
7News will update this story if more details become available
