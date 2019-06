Police in California found a suspect hiding out in quite a lofty spot.

He was in a luxury treehouse decked out with a fire pit, grill and lighting… and wanted for burglary.

Pomona police made the discovery Tuesday and arrested 56-year-old Mark Duda.

photos taken from inside the treehouse show a beautiful panoramic view.

Duda is accused of stealing several items from a home and garage on April 18th in the Ganesha hills community.

The homeowner identified him to police as the suspect.