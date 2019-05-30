Police: Man found in trunk at auto auction getting treatment

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MANHEIM, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man is being treated at a hospital after workers at a Pennsylvania auto auction discovered him in the trunk of a car that had arrived for sale.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Chief David Steffen said that "somehow this guy got in the trunk of this car," and his agency is investigating.

Steffen says the man is expected to be released after receiving medical treatment, but he isn't identifying the man or the nature of the treatment or any injuries.

The man was found shortly after noon Thursday at the massive Manheim Auto Auction facility, about 90 miles (129 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

Steffen says he was discovered when workers were inspecting the vehicle.

A woman answering phones at the auction business referred questions to police.