MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local 15-year-old boy is missing from the Moundsville area, according to Moundsville Police.

Christian Anthony Patricola, 15, was last seen by his parents around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

He is a white male who stands 5’5″ and weighs 125 pounds. He has short blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and tan flannel shirt, a beanie and hiking boots.

Police say he has the means to travel and could be traveling.

If you have any information on Christian’s whereabouts, contact Moundsville Police at (304) 845-1611.