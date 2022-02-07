Police Officer hailed a hero after saving a student from oncoming car

Police Corporal Annette Goodyear was hailed a hero on the morning of February 4th after pushing a student out of the path of a moving car.

The incident was recorded by a school bus camera positioned by the pedestrian crossing outside a middle school in North East, Maryland.

While the student was making their way across the street, Goodyear realized the approaching car was not stopping.

Goodyear pushed the student out of harm’s way and was struck by the car herself, later treated and released from the hospital.

The school district’s superintendent, Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, praised Goodyear as the “hero police officer”.

Cecil County Public Schools via Storyful