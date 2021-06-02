Police: Ohio Woman dies after balcony collapse at Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A woman has died after a balcony collapse in Dewey Beach on Memorial Day.

Police say officers called to a home on Read Avenue on Monday afternoon found that a third-floor balcony gave way and two Ohio women fell about 10 feet to the deck below.  

News outlets report that the women, aged 47 and 57, were taken to a hospital.

Police say the 57-year-old woman’s condition deteriorated through the night and she died Tuesday morning.

The 47-year-old woman suffered multiple fractures and is still in medical care.  Police are working with town officials and other agencies to investigate.

