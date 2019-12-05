Police raid Belmont County home, one arrested

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – One man is behind bars after police raided a house.

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas said it happened on Harrison Street in Bellaire.

37-year-old Eric Bennington has been charged with possession of meth and four counts of trafficking in meth in a school zone.

The bust was made by the Belmont County Major Crimes Unit and the Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Team, with assistance from Bellaire Police.

Sheriff Lucas said the SWAT team was also used to raid the home because they believed there were weapons inside. According to Sheriff Lucas, one weapon was found.

Stay with 7News as we continue to follow this story.