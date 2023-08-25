PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix, Arizona, took a man into custody that was suspected of tagging a warehouse near downtown Phoenix, and according to Fox10, he blamed transgendered women for the vandalism.

It is reported that Brian Carroll, 48, was arrested on August 23 for felony criminal damage.

Fox10 reports that police documents say Carroll and an unknown suspect tagged the building on August 17 at approximately 5:05 a.m.

Officials estimate the damage to be between $2,000-$3,000 to repair.

Carroll initially denied tagging the building when he was taken into custody, saying that it was the work of transgendered women.

The police report states that Carroll was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the offense.

According to Fox10, who was at Carroll’s court appearance, the judge presiding over the case explained to Carroll that he had a $2,500 bond and was ordered not to return to the crime scene.

When asked if he understood, Carroll said that he did but then asked if he was being released.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office shows Carroll is still listed as an inmate at the county jail.