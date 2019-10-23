Police, school & health officials learned how to react to a mass fentanyl exposure

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- It’s well known that a tiny amount of fentanyl can create mass casualties.

That’s the reason for a Mass Exposure Incident Training at the Belmont County Emergency Operations Center today

The Belmont County Correctional Institution presented it.

Their sister institution, Ross Correctional, made national news last August when an inmate smuggled in fentanyl, and inmates and employees alike were affected.

At Ross Correctional, employees rushed in to try to help.

They had good intentions, but bad results.

“What we’ve learned very quickly is that’s not a good idea,” said Warden David Gray of Belmont Correctional Institution. “And the heroes become victims.”

“A lot of the staff were light-headed, they had difficulty breathing, they were passing out,” said Jenny Haywood, warden’s assistant at Ross.

She said 29 inmates and employees were affected.

Four had to be revived with Narcan.

So they took this opportunity to teach local schools, health and law enforcement officials to stop and assess first.

“The safety of the responding people has to be the priority,” said Gray. “Because if the person who’s responding goes down, then no one is safe.”

They recommend putting together a mass exposure-response kit.

The one they used as an example had ten auto-injectors Narcan kits.

Belmont County EMA Director Dave Ivan urges them to call and summon their mobile decontamination unit.

It sprays down everyone who is exposed.

“Modesty goes out the window, you know,” Ivan noted. “You’re going to have to get down to your skivvies! You’ll have to get rid of the rest of your clothes. And law enforcement, sorry about your leather but say goodbye to it.”

They went outside and toured the decontamination unit.

And they were urged to start planning right now.

“Where is there a water source st your facility?” the warden asked. “Where could you get this taken care of? You guys have to be thinking about all these things.”

They referred to the old adage that says if you fail to plan, you plan to fail.

To find out how to assemble a kit for your own school or workplace, call Eric Lyle at Belmont Correctional Institution at (740) 526-1180.