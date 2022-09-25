(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

It’s been one year since the murder of the owners of a well-known Ohio Valley business owner and now officials are pleading with the public for their help in the case.

Tom and Angela Strussion were murdered inside their home on Trails End Road in Belmont last year. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office believes there are people out there with information who have not come forward yet. If you have any information call 740 695-7933, extension 122 or reach out on Facebook. The sheriff’s office says this applies to people in the Ohio Valley and in other areas of the country where the Strussions have lived.

Wells Township suspended its police chief and removed an officer from the schedule during an emergency meeting of the township council.

This is all related to an incident earlier this month where an officer shot and killed a dog that was reportedly behaving in a threatening manner. Chief John Ingram defended the officer. Some members of the public remained upset, which led to an investigation into the shooting. Captain Sean Norman will take over the chief duties.

For years drivers have watched the progress on both sides of the river, and now the Wellsburg Bridge is so close to completion.

So, will it be open before the end of the year? The Division of Highways says it’s too early to say. That’s because much of the work left to do relies on temperature. If it gets too cold too early, it can’t get finished.

Another project that’s been a long time coming is the Streetscape Project in Downtown Wheeling.

The $32 million endeavor officially broke ground this week. Governor Jim Justice was in attendance for the occasion since it’s a joint project with the Department of Transportation and the City. Once it’s finished Wheeling will have repaved streets, upgraded and ADA accessible sidewalks and new traffic signals to help revitalize the downtown area.

It’s one of the area’s fall favorites and the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival returned once again to Belmont County.

The festival featured a packed lineup of weekend events. But perhaps the most anticipated kicks off the celebrations with the King-Pumpkin Weigh-In. Taking the top spot this year was a 2,405 orange monster from Harrison City, Pennsylvania.

