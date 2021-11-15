Police search for suspect in East Liverpool bank robbery

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in East Liverpool are investigating a bank robbery.

Chief John Lane said a man walked into the Farmers National Bank on Bradshaw Avenue at about 9 a.m. and demanded money from a teller.

The teller emptied her drawer and the suspect ran off.

Lane said the man had a knife. Investigators released a picture of a suspect, but the quality of the image is not very good.

“Not really much of a help. You can tell he’s a white male, about 5’8″ or 5’9″. Other than that, he is covered up. Got a hoodie up. He’s got a mask on his face,” Lane said.

East Liverpool, person of interest, They are looking for information in connection to this man. That is all we know.
Courtesy: East Liverpool Police

Investigators are looking at all surveillance videos from businesses in the area.

“We are hopeful. We’ll probably solve it. Most of these bank robberies always get solved, so it doesn’t make sense for people to do this,” Lane said.

People inside the bank were shook up but no one was hurt, Lane said.

The FBI and Ohio BCI are also involved in the investigation.

