Wells Township Police are searching for 13-year-old, Kristina Parks.

Police say Parks was last seen at her mothers home last night in Brilliant.

Parks has blonde hair, blue eyes, black glasses, is 5-foot-7 and weighs around 130 pounds.

If you have any information, call the Wells Township Police Department at 740-598-9602 or Jefferson County Sherriff’s department at 740 266-4252.