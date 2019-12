MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Police are actively searching for a man that led multiple cruisers on a high-speed chase on Monday evening.

According to Corporal Shilling with the Moundsville Police Department, it all stemmed from a theft at the Walmart in Moundsville.

The suspect is a male, driving a silver Oldsmobile Alero that did not have any registration.

The suspect managed to escape.

Stay with 7News as we continue to gather more information.