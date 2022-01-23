6 in ten voters would not choose Biden in 2024 according to this poll

President Joe Biden meets with members of the Infrastructure Implementation Task Force to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The Biden administration is announcing policy changes to attract international students specializing in science, technology, engineering and math. It’s part of the broader effort to make the U.S. economy more competitive. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Hill says that six in 10 voters would back someone other than President Biden “if the 2024 election were held today,” according to a Fox News Poll.

Fifty-two percent of voters polled disapprove of how Biden is performing a president while 47 percent say they approve.

“By comparison, the percentage of voters who said they would back someone other than former President Trump never rose above the 56 percent recorded in January 2018. The 54 percent who said they would vote for someone other than former President Obama in September 2010 was also the highest percentage registered during his time in the Oval Office,” says The Hill about this poll.

The poll was comprised of 1,000 voters and was taken between Jan. 16-19 per The Hill.