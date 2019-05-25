Actor Jon Voight calls Pres. Trump greatest president since Abraham Lincoln

TAMPA (WFLA) – Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight has posted a pair of videos to Twitter in which he says President Donald Trump is “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

The ‘Midnight Cowboy’ star said in a two-part video posted to his Twitter page that President Trump “has made his every move correct” and that “our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs” with him at the helm.

“This job is not easy, for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction,” Voight, 80, said. “Our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers, and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln.”

Trump in March announced the appointment of Voight as a trustee of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, serving through 2024.