WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Fentanyl is a multi-national menace.

That’s what West Virginia’s top attorney says in a letter to new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, urging him to act at the federal level.

Patrick Morrisey is asking the House to question Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who Morrisey says is partially responsible for fentanyl pouring into the state.

He believes the State Department hasn’t done enough to stop China from shipping raw materials to Mexican drug cartels, who then export the destructive drug to the U.S.

As part of this push, Morrisey has also sued the Homeland Security Department, saying they have not protected our southern border.

Secretary Mayorkas has done an absolute awful job. He needs to be impeached or he needs to be fired right away. Every day that he stays in office, more people are going to die in West Virginia and across the country because this guy is just failing miserably. Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General

Local business leaders shared their concerns with Morrisey today in a roundtable hosted by the Wheeling Area Chamber.

Morrisey also discussed the state’s $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens, and a new case against Kroger.