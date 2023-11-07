WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police searched the area where he was arrested as well as his belongings “out of an abundance of caution.”

Officers said they did not believe there was an “ongoing threat.”

Openly carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.