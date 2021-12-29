As 2022 begins, WV congressman pledges “vigilance” against Democrat priorities

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ever since Senator Joe Manchin voted no on the Build Back Better bill, the Mountain State has been a topic of national conversation.

In fact, none of West Virginia’s legislators supported it—and now one of them says he’ll be ready if it comes up for a vote again.

Representative David McKinley says the key word for Republicans next year is vigilance.

He’s pledged to make sure the Build Back Better provisions aren’t rushed through the House, and make sure that each and every one of them are what the people of West Virginia want.

Congressman McKinley says he expects Democrats to separate the $2 trillion bill into smaller provisions and put those in front of lawmakers.

While the GOP is still a minority in both chambers of Congress, he still believes there are still ways to make sure the measures are bipartisan and financially responsible.

That’s something he doesn’t think was done in this last session.

Let’s do the process. It was avoided this last session. Let’s have hearings on it. Let’s have testimony from professionals to talk about how it’s paid for, and how we can offset the cost with this. Let’s look at that to see, because I don’t want to see government bigger. I’m still a rock-hard conservative, I know what I’m going to do is fight for these things, let’s make sure we keep government under control, we’ve got guardrails up. Rep. David McKinley, (R)-West Virginia

He says Republicans didn’t necessarily object to everything in the bill—but believes that it needs to be looked at with a more critical eye than before.