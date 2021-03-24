Congressman Pushes VA To Strip Benefits From Any Vet And Service Members Who Stormed Capitol

(WTRF)- A representative from Arizona has requested that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) strip benefits from any service members and veterans who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to a Monday report from Business Insider.

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, a Marine Corps veteran, wrote in a letter that those veterans and service members don’t deserve the VA benefits.

Any veteran, retiree, or servicemember who attacked the Capitol on January 6 should be stripped of all veterans’ benefits. They simply don’t deserve them. pic.twitter.com/7zYMFJf0NB — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) March 19, 2021

“The behavior of these individuals is not representative of the large population of American veterans, the vast majority of whom served honorably and are appalled by the thought of insurrection in the country they served,” yet, many of the veterans and servicemembers who attacked their own Government actively and enthusiastically enjoy special benefits given to them by their fellow citizens.”

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 300 people in the attack.