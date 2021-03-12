Congresswoman Introduces Bill to ‘Cancel All Rent And Mortgage Payments Until April 2022’

(WTRF)- Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) introduced new legislation this week that would “permanently cancel all rent and mortgage payments” until the Spring of 2022.

“I introduced the Rent and Mortgage Cancelation Act, which would permanently cancel all rent and mortgage payments until April 2022,” said Omar.

“The solution is to cancel rent and mortgage payments!” she added. “The legislation would also create a home-lenders relief fund to fully compensate landlords… It would also establish an optional fund that would extend affordable housing.”

