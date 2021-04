(WTRF) According to reports, Former President Trump is asking President Biden to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan before Biden’s announced withdrawal deadline of Sept. 11, 2021, which is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, say reports.

According to reports, as president, Trump had proposed withdrawing troops by May 1.

Trump said in a statement that Sept. 11 “should remain a day of reflection and remembrance honoring those great souls we lost,” per reports.