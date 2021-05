(WTRF)- Former President Trump again teased his supporters about a possible Presidential run in 2024.

Trump spoke to Candace Owens, the host of the Owens’s Daily Wire talk show.

“The answer is I’m absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time, as you know, it’s very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement, ‘ Trump told Owens.

Trump cited ‘campaign finance reasons’ as to why he hasn’t announced a run for 2024.