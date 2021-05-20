Forthcoming Book Says Obama was peeved at being called ‘aloof’ by reporters

TOPSHOT – Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a drive-in rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in Miami, Florida on November 2, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTRF)- A new book claims former President Obama vented about political reporters and how they covered him.

The book titled “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump,” by The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere, which will be released on May 25., claims Obama vented about political reporters and how they covered him.

“Motherf—ers, I’m aloof with you because I don’t want to talk to you,” Obama said, according to Dovere.

According to the book, Obama also called the Tea Party “racist motherf—ers.”

Excerpts from the book also claim Obama called former President Trump a “corrupt motherf—er,” a “madman,” a “racist, sexist pig,” and a “f—ing lunatic.’