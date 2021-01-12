George Washington’s farewell letter rings truer now than ever, political parties create divide

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF) — It’s a letter many may not think about a lot, but right now might be the perfect time to re-read President George Washington’s farewell letter.

The letter focuses on how Washington hoped moving forward the country would stay united. He pleaded for Americans to avoid factions and political parties– concerned it would create two groups of people with varying priority on a central constitution.

But– where America is now is vastly different from where we started. We are now working as a product of that system, and adapting it in real time.

Betsy Sweeny of Wheeling heritage says the statements he cautioned against ring truer now than ever before. Because what we’re seeing now is a sitting president splitting parties, which she believes will only drive the wedge further.

Hindsight is 2020, and it’s hard not to read that farewell address and see a disturbing number of parallels between what he is cautioning against and the reality that we are all living in today. I think sometimes unity and preservation of the whole can be sort of shrugged off as a soft skill or intangible benefit.” Sweeny says. “But really, truly, if that is the position that our leaders take, it helps us to govern in a way that’s completely different than special interest or party line politics. Like I said– after every major era in american history we see the party shift and change, and I think there is no time like the resent for these parties to shift and change again.”

Sweeny believes post-pandemic we will see a shift in how individuals relate to their political parties, but that it’s important we remain committed to the country as a whole.