AARP West Virginia arrives in capital ahead of 2020 legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – AARP West Virginia volunteers gathered at the state’s capital on Monday for their annual training session.

Each year, dozens of advocates, dressed in their distinguished ‘red coats,’ lobby legislators for bills that benefit older West Virginians.

This year’s agenda includes expanding broadband access statewide, so seniors can partake in tele-health from their residence.

We add value to the state of West Virginia. You know, those people age 50 plus are very important to the State of West Virginia. And we want to make sure our legislators know that. And so, being there in a group with our red coats on, we’re very excited today. Jane Marks, President of AARP West Virginia

AARP is also seeking lower prescription drug costs and additional resources for senior caregivers.

Latest Posts: