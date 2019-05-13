Medical Marijuana vs. Gun Ownership, & the Opioid Epidemic | IWVP Podcast

CHARLESTON, WV (IWVP) – On this week’s episode, we talk about how medical marijuana impacts gun ownership, the opioid epidemic, and the state of education in West Virginia.



In segment 1, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey talks about the $37 Million settlement with McKesson over the opioid epidemic.

In segment 2, Delegate Andrew Robinson (D-Kanawha) talks about what he thinks the $37 Million from the McKesson settlement should be spent on.

In segment 3, United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Mike Stuart talks about the Acadia Healthcare settlement and about how you cannot use medical marijuana and own guns under federal law.

In segment 4, West Virginia Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Paine talks about the state of education in West Virginia and the series of public forums held.