Is the idea of former Pres. Trump being subpoened to testify before the Jan. 6 committee “far-fetched?”

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — According to reports, Congressional Representative Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat from the Virgin Islands, subpoenaing former President Donald J. Trump to testify before the House January 6 select committee is possible.
Subpoenaing the former president is not “something that we should consider far-fetched,” Representative Plaskett, said Saturday per reports.
“They’re going to be bound by the facts and the law, and if that means deposing the president, they will do so,” Plaskett said on MSNBC Saturday concerning the Jan. 6 select committee.
Plaskett also said the scope of the select committee’s investigation will be thorough and may consist of, “Not only the deposition of the president himself, but records related to him. Whether those be cellphone, Twitter accounts, communications with individuals, video tapes, if there are, in the White House of what he is doing on that day.”
Plaskett served as an impeachment manager earlier this year, say reports.
On Wednesday, the White House blocked former President Donald J. Trump’s request to use executive privilege to halt his surrendering of documents, say reports.