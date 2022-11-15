BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We could know on Tuesday if the Republicans are going to take back the House of Representatives.

Dr. Kevin Spiker, 7News Political Analyst and Professor at Ohio University Eastern, says Republicans currently have 217 seats in the House.

He says Republicans only need one more seat to gain control to get to 218 seats.

A total of 20 seats still have not been called, but Dr. Spiker says, Republicans will most likely come out on top.

Meanwhile, Democrats retained procedural control of the Senate on Sunday by winning the Senate race in Nevada.

By winning, Dr. Spiker says, Democrats got to their magic number of 50.

What the results of these elections mean is that we are entering into an era that political scientists typcally referred to as a divided government where one party controls the Presidency and one party controls the Legislative branch. That could make substantial changes in policies very difficult to achieve over the next two years. Dr. Kevin Spiker, 7News Political Analyst

In Georgia, a runoff election will be held on December 6 between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

If Warnock wins, the Senate will be a 51-49 split in favor of the Democrats and if Walker is declared a winner it would be an even 50-50.

The new Congress in both the House and Senate will reconvene in January.