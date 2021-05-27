Matt Gaetz Will Run For President If Trump Doesn’t

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(WTRF) – Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz said in a text to New York Post that he will run for President if former President Trump does not run.

“I support Donald Trump for president. I’ve directly encouraged him to run and he gives me every indication he will,” he wrote. “If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”

A source speaking to the New York Post claims Gaetz wants to run for president as a way to help out fellow Florida Republican, Governor Ron DeSantis.

Earlier today Trump reportedly told colleagues that he will run for president in 2024 if he is in good health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter