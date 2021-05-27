Matt Gaetz Will Run For President If Trump Doesn’t

(WTRF) – Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz said in a text to New York Post that he will run for President if former President Trump does not run.

“I support Donald Trump for president. I’ve directly encouraged him to run and he gives me every indication he will,” he wrote. “If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”

A source speaking to the New York Post claims Gaetz wants to run for president as a way to help out fellow Florida Republican, Governor Ron DeSantis.

Earlier today Trump reportedly told colleagues that he will run for president in 2024 if he is in good health.