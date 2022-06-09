WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – The House of Representatives’ January 6th Select Committee will begin its summer hearings tonight.

And they won’t be confined to the halls of Congress—they’ll be televised live.

The hearings are the first event the committee has made public for several months.

Its primarily Democrat members say they will show that former President Donald Trump attempted to change the 2020 election results.

But Republicans say it’s nothing more than a witch hunt.

Representative Bill Johnson asks why the committee isn’t looking into other acts of political violence, such as the riots in the summer of 2020.

While he says anyone who broke the law on January 6th should be held accountable, he points out that more than 800 people have already been charged.

Johnson calls the event a way to distract from the president’s policies.

And if you look around every corner of the Biden Administration, you’ve got a crisis. You’ve got an inflation crisis, you’ve got a crime crisis, you’ve got a border crisis, you’ve got a national security crisis. For crying out loud, we’re having to import baby formula from Europe. Rep. Bill Johnson, (R) OH-6

Fellow Ohio Congressman, Democrat Tim Ryan, also released a statement on the hearings to 7News.

“These publicly televised hearings will provide the American people with the opportunity to witness a thorough, factual timeline of the events leading up to the attack on our nation’s Capitol on January 6th, 2021. No person is above the rule of law, and it is my hope that this investigation delivers the accountability and justice needed to heal and move forward from this dark chapter in our country’s history.

As Chair of the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, I have worked tirelessly to invest in the resources needed to keep the public servants who work in our Capitol safe and provide our heroic rank and file Capitol Police officers with the support they need to grapple with the lasting impacts of that day. We will never forget the events of January 6th, and we must ensure that something like that never happens again. Rep. Tim Ryan, (D) OH-13

Those hearings can be seen live at 8 p.m. tonight on WTRF-ABC Ohio Valley and WTRF-CBS.