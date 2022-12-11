OHIO (WTRF) – Back in August, President Joe Biden signed into law the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics or the PACT Act of 2022.

This act delivers comprehensive benefits to all generations of veterans who have suffered from exposure to burn pits or other toxic substances, for the first time in our nation’s history.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is the longest-serving Ohioan on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee and has long fought to secure access to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.

“I’m thrilled that WTRF is using the airwaves to encourage people to sign up for the PACT Act,” said Brown. “Come January, any veteran that’s got one of twenty-three illnesses – that veteran that was in Iraq or Afghanistan and exposed to these football field-sized burn pits, which burn all kinds of materials: human waste, industrial waste, tires, computers, whatever – they are eligible.”

The legislation is named after Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, a Central Ohio veteran who passed away in 2020 at age 39 from lung cancer after exposure to burn pits during a one-year deployment in Iraq in 2006.

Veterans and their families can learn more about their eligibility for PACT Act benefits at VA.gov/PACT.