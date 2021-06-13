Politicians from both sides of the aisle are frustrated with Pres. Biden’s inaction on infrastructure bill

As President Biden continues his trip in the UK, uncertainty about the trillion dollar Infrastructure Bill remains.
This comes more than a week after President Biden ended negotiations with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito.
Capito says she tried to get as close to Biden’s number as possible.
Now a group of 20 Republicans will try their hand at lowering the number.
As Senator Capito sits on the sideline to watch, she says she wants to see a deal get done.
In Ohio, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown says he’s getting impatient as well.