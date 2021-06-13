Vet Voices

Politicians from both sides of the aisle are frustrated with Pres. Biden’s inaction on infrastructure bill

FILE – In this June 10, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks ahead of the G-7 summit in St. Ives, England. Biden and his NATO counterparts bid a symbolic farewell to Afghanistan on Monday, June 14, in their last summit before America winds up its longest “forever war” and the military pulls out for good. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

As President Biden continues his trip in the UK, uncertainty about the trillion dollar Infrastructure Bill remains.


This comes more than a week after President Biden ended negotiations with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito.


Capito says she tried to get as close to Biden’s number as possible.


Now a group of 20 Republicans will try their hand at lowering the number.


As Senator Capito sits on the sideline to watch, she says she wants to see a deal get done.


In Ohio, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown says he’s getting impatient as well.

