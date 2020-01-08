Politicians react to President Trump’s remarks on Iran

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – Local member of Congress have been reacting to the President’s address on Iran.

Sen. Shelly Moore Capito has praised the president for taking out Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who she says was “a terrorist who is responsible for killing more than 600 Americans in Iraq.”

I think that we need to be measured in our responses in terms of what our next step should be. I think that’s predicated on what Iran would do. I think we need to be united as a nation behind the President, realizing that terrorism away from the homeland not addressed becomes terrorism in our homeland and very devastating to us. We saw that on 9/11. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

The senator believes the president made three points clear:

Iran cannot kill Americans

Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon

Iran cannot target our allies in the region, including Israel

Sen. Capito also says the sooner Iran decides to deescalate, the better.

Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson released the following statement on the president’s remarks:

The United States does not want conflict, but Iran must understand there will be a price to pay for supplying terrorists, inflicting harm on Americans, and destabilizing the Middle East. President Trump has offered the Iranian leaders an “off-ramp” toward an opportunity to become a peaceful, productive member of the world community. They should take it. Rep. Bill Johnson, (R) OH

