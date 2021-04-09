President Biden Creating Commission To Expand Supreme Court

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen as sundown in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(WTRF)- President Biden plans to create a commission on Friday to study expanding the Supreme Court the White House told The New York Times

The New York Times reports the commission, of 36 members, will examine the history of the court, past changes to the process of nominating justices, and the potential consequences to altering the size of the nation’s highest court.

The panel will be led by Bob Bauer, who served as White House counsel for Mr. Obama, and Cristina Rodriguez, a Yale Law School professor who served as deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel under Barack Obama.

President Biden has refused to clarify his view on the issue and instead, in an interview on “60 Minutes” in October, promised to create a commission.

“I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack,” he told Norah O’Donnell of CBS News.

The Supreme Court has been set at nine members since just after the Civil War and currently sits at conservative advantage of 6-3.